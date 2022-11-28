Dubai: Eight Saudis, including seven members of the same family, and a Filipino maid, were killed and two others injured in a horrific head-on collision in Wadi Al Dawasir governorate in the Riyadh region, local media reported.
One of the vehicles caught fire after the collision and the passengers were charred to death. The vehicle was carrying seven family members and their domestic help.
All the seven family members and their housemaid were burned to death as the vehicle caught fire following the collision with another vehicle on the single carriageway Al Rain –Wadi Al Dawasir Road.
The deceased family members include the father, mother, and five sons and daughters, who were on their way from Abha to Riyadh to spend their weekend.
A 13-year-old girl was the sole survivor of the Saudi family. The girl, who was traveling along with other family members in the vehicle, miraculously escaped from the accident. The injured were taken to Wadi Al Dawasir General Hospital and Rania General Hospital.
Sources stated that the Traffic Department and Civil Defence in Wadi Al Dawasir governorate handled the accident. The Saudi Red Crescent Authority stated that its command and control room in Riyadh received information from a citizen about the accident. Immediately, six ambulance teams rushed to the scene.
Social media users shared the details of the accident, saying that the single carriage way Al-Rain - Wadi Al Dawasir Road has been witnessing frequent accidents that led to the loss of many lives, due to the intensity of traffic. They called for widening the road as well as reorganising traffic.