Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Shoura Council has called on the Saudi Broadcasting Authority to carry out feasibility studies about television channels or media platforms in the languages of the prominent expatriate communities residing in the Kingdom, or to allocate them broadcast hours through the authority’s specialised channels and programmes.
Chaired by its Vice President Dr. Mishaal Salmi, the Shoura session noted that this move was aimed at enhancing the knowledge of expatriate communities about Saudi culture and its international positions on key issues, as well as improving the image of the Kingdom.
The council made the move while approving the annual report of the authority, read out by Ata Al Subaiti, head of the council’s media committee.
There are more than 10 million expats living in Saudi Arabia out of a total population of 35 million. Indians are the biggest expat community in the country.