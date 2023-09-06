Dubai: A Saudi mother was referred to the Public Prosecution in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Region after a video of torturing her daughter went viral on social media.
The Eastern Province police swung into action and referred the woman to prosecutors on charges of torturing her daughter, a spokesman of the Eastern Province Police said. The video shows the girl being beaten by her mother. “The case was investigated in coordination with the Family Protection Unit at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development,” he said.
The spokesperson called on the public to report any cases involving child abuse by calling 1919.. There are 17 committees that work round the clock in the Kingdom to provide protection for children.