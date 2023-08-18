Cairo: A woman and her child survived after they fell in a mountainous area in Saudi Arabia’s western governorate of Taif, according to media reports.
A video on social media showed a crowd of people gathering in a mountainous site following the incident that had reportedly happened at Al Shifa Heights, a popular resort in Taif.
Civil defence personnel rushed to the scene where they rescued the woman and the boy. Both were reported in good health. Their ages were not disclosed.
There was no official word when the incident exactly happened or the circumstances surrounding it.
Al Shifa Heights are a famed spot attracting people seeking tranquility and nature beauty.
Situated around 25 kilometres from the city, Al Shifa is noted for its captivating landscape and low temperatures with some peaks around 2,000 metres above the sea level.
Last May, Saudi photographer Hani Al Zahrani, famous for fascinating landscape pictures, died after falling from a mountain while taking photos.
Al Zahrani, who had a passion for scaling heights to take breath-taking photos, fell from a mountain summit in Abha in south-western Saudi Arabia while on a mission for a local developer after he lost balance, his brother Meteb said at the time.
“He wanted to take a video clip of one of Al Soudah mountains at a distance of 10 metres, but his safety belt lost balance and he fell from the height of 300 feet,” he told Al Arabiya.
According to him, Hani sustained fractures in the pelvis and backbone before he breathed his last.