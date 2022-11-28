Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Justice has rolled out 11 new judicial e-services through its Najiz.sa portal, state press agency SPA has announced.
“The upgrade facilitates judicial e-services help to save clients time and effort,” the ministry said in a statement. “The Ministry of Justice now provides more than 150 services remotely through the Najiz portal.”
The new e-services include depositing first defence memorandum, verifying attorney’s law practice licence, checking the validity of powers of attorney during litigation, viewing attachments on the Najiz portal, and using new conditions for petitions and challenging applications, among others.