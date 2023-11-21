Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Traffic has warned motorists against leaving children unattended in vehicles.
According to the Saudi law, leaving children under the age of ten in a vehicle is considered a traffic violation, with fines ranging from 300 riyals to 500 riyals.
The directive comes as part of ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of children while travelling.
Motorists are strongly advised to use safety seats for children in order to enhance overall traffic safety within vehicles.
The Public Prosecution emphasized that the child protection system is in place to safeguard children from various forms of abuse and neglect, as well as any potential dangers they might face in their surrounding environment.
Saudi Arabia, as a developed nation, places a significant emphasis on protecting the rights of children.
This commitment is reflected in the comprehensive measures and regulations implemented to ensure their safety and welfare, including the issuance of the Protection from Abuse Law in 2013 and the subsequent Child Protection Law.