Riyadh: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the relevant authorities and cooperation with national airlines, has launched an electronic service that will allow passengers stopping over in the Kingdom to obtain an entry visa.
The transit visa for stop-overs allows entry to Saudi Arabia for people in transit who wish to perform Umrah, visit the Prophet’s Mosque, and visit tourism sites.
The new service will be effective as of Monday, and passengers can apply for a transit visa through the electronic platforms of Saudia Airlines and Flynas.
The application will automatically be passed on to the unified national visa platform at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to process. A digital visa will be issued instantly and sent back to the beneficiary via e-mail.
The ministry said the e-Transit visa for stop-overs will contribute to achieving the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by bolstering its position and benefiting from its distinguished strategic location as a link between continents.
The visa is free of charge, will be immediately issued with the traveler’s ticket, entitles the holder to a four-day stay in the Kingdom, and has three-month validity.