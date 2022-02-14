Dubai: Saudi Arabia has launched the GCC’s first of its kind initiative to treat porn addiction among within 100 days, local media reported.
According to Saud Al Hassani, Director of Effah, a psychological counseling programme launched in 2019, the new website will include specialised psychological models and lessons to help get rid of pornography addiction, in addition to a “Ten Steps” programme, and a women’s recovery model.
The website offers treatment for porn addiction based on a systematic model and three key pillars: Cognitive behavioural therapy, spiritual therapy, and a safe support environment. The treatment plan will take 100 days.
The website will also explain the damaging effects of pornography, and why we have not been able to stop it so far, and will clarify the steps of recovery based on Islamic teachings. It will also feature gifts, prizes, interactive weekly meetings for support and assistance, and will share success stories of those who have successfully beaten pornography addiction,
Al Hassani said that pornography is an issue that affects human values, psychological health and productivity, and can also lead to fueling harassment and violence.
He added that addiction to pornography is a global phenomenon, where in 2019, one of the pornographic websites registered 42 billion visits, the equivalent of 115 million a day, adding that a third of Internet content is pornographic.