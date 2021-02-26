London: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman spoke with US President Joe Biden on the phone early Friday morning, SPA reported.
“The King stressed in the call with President Biden the deep ties between the two countries and the importance of boosting partnership to serve mutual interests and achieve regional and international security and stability,” SPA said in a statement.
Biden commended the Kingdom's support for United Nations efforts to reach a truce and ceasefire in Yemen.
King Salman affirmed the Kingdom's keenness to reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen and achieve security and development for the Yemeni people.