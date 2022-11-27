Cairo: Authorities in Saudi Arabia’s port city of Jeddah will reassess all drain facilities in the city that was hit by heavy rains resulting in crippling floods last week, according to a local official.
“All projects related to rainwater drains will be subject to evaluation by the Jeddah Mayoralty,” spokesman for the city Mohammed Al Baqmi told Okaz newspaper.
Torrential rains caused flash floods in Jeddah on Thursday, prompting closure of schools, delaying flights hampering traffic and stranding cars, bringing back to memory massive, deadly flooding that battered the city in 2009.
Officials said that the eight-hour rainfall had also caused two deaths.
“The projects helped limit damage, given that rains were three times more than those that caused Jeddah floods in 2009,” Al Baqmi said.
He added that work is still underway to clear after-effects of the flooding.