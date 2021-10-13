Abu Dhabi: Saudi authorities ordered 9,366 people jailed, fined or deported last month, as the country steps up a crackdown on illegals, and citizens who offer them help, it was announced on Tuesday.
More than 16,000 illegal expatriates were arrested in a week for violating residency, labour and border security laws.
The arrests, made between September 30 and October 6, included 6,970 violators of the residency system, 7,193 more violators of the border security rules and 1,988 others who breached the labour regulations.
As many as 9,281 illegals were deported during that period.
A tally of 85,110 illegal expatriates including 8,929 women, are being subjected to measures, while 69,795 others have been referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents before departure.
Meanwhile, 13 were arrested for transporting and sheltering violators of residency, border and work regulations, the report said.
Saudi authorities have repeatedly warned that those who facilitate the entry of infiltrators into the kingdom or provide them with transportation, shelter or any sort of assistance face penalties of a maximum of 15 years in prison, and a fine of up to SR1 million, as well as confiscation of the transport and accommodation, in addition to naming and shaming.