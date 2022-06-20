Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that issuing of umrah permits will be suspended from June 23 to July 19 to ensure smooth Hajj season, state press agency SPA said.
Issuing umrah permits will be suspended for 26 days and the restrictions will be lifted on July 19 after the end of the Hajj season. The ministry said the suspension is aimed at facilitating the arrival of pilgrims in the Kingdom and ensuring the smooth performance of Hajj rituals.
Meanwhile, the ministry noted that pilgrims cannot modify or change Hajj packages or add companions after the Hajj nomination and even after the payment is made. But the reservation can be managed by inquiring about the packages and then confirming or canceling the reservation.
It has also been confirmed that pilgrims’ accommodation in the holy cities will comply with the highest standards of safety and security, and is subjected to strict surveillance against any risks or harmful practices.
Anyone who commits a violation by doing anything prohibited by the authorities will be punished with imprisonment for up to 6 months and a fine of up to SR30,000.