Dubai: More than 800,000 visas to recruit foreign workers were issued in Saudi Arabia in 2021, local media reported.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development also revealed that the Kingdom witnessed the entry of 6,600 domestic workers into the labour market and the exit of 6,400 domestic workers.
The ministry said the total dispute cases that were handled through the Wudiya platform exceeded 144,000, adding that it had collected and distributed the dues of workers totaling SR444.6 million. More than 73 per cent of labour cases were solved through amicable settlement.
The ministry added that through the Qiwa platform, 74 new services were launched, while 95 per cent of customers’ needs were covered through the platform.