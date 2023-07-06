Cairo: Authorities in the Saudi holy city of Medina have introduced smart devices that will spray fragrance into the air on streets used by pilgrims heading to the Prophet’s Mosque, Islam’s second holiest site.
The devices, installed by the Medina Development Authority, have also been launched in a seating area near stores on the northern side of the mosque, the Saudi news agency SPA reported.
The move is part of a series of initiatives and “humanising cities” projects carried out by the Medina Development Authority to serve worshippers and visitors going to the Prophet’s Mosque as part of its efforts to boost the landscape around the holy site, the agency added.
The projects implemented in the central area are based on using temperature-lowering materials and methods such as lining roads with trees, allocating seating spaces, and coating sidewalks and pedestrianised areas with non-heating marble as well as barring unauthorised vehicles from entry to keep temperatures low.
In the same vein, pathways are provided to facilitate the movement of pedestrians directly from hotels to the Prophet’s Mosque courtyards.
Moreover, there are more than 245 umbrellas spread over the northern, southern and western courtyards of the mosque in daylight, fitted with spray fans to cool temperatures, provide a healthy and safe environment for the worshippers, and protect them from the sun.
Medina is famed for the Prophet’s Mosque, which houses Al Rawda Al Sharifa where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is located.
After performing the annual Hajj pilgrimage in and around Mecca, many overseas pilgrims would flock to Medina to pray at the Prophet’s Mosque.
The Medina mayoralty has recently said it has mobilised more than 9,900 workers to ensure high-quality services and comfort for the faithful visiting the city.