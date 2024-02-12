Dubai: The Saudi Ministry of Culture, in partnership with King Saud University, has inaugurated Saudi Arabia’s first College of Arts in Riyadh, marking a significant milestone in education in the kingdom.
The opening of the college reaffirms the country’s commitment to cultural development and education, aligning with Vision 2030’s goals.
Deputy Minister of Culture Hamed Fayez highlighted that the college will play a vital role in fulfilling the cultural sector’s need for skilled talent and will contribute to national cultural progress. The initiative represents a strategic collaboration aimed at enhancing higher education in cultural fields and supporting the kingdom’s vision for cultural and educational prosperity.
The college’s departments in design, performing arts and visual arts, aim to provide specialised academic programmes and foster research and innovation.
It is designed to attract talented students and prepare graduates for professional excellence in various cultural and artistic disciplines.
Supported by the Ministry of Culture and its commissions, the college benefits from expertise in curriculum development, faculty support, and student training programmes.
The collaboration between the Ministry of Culture and King Saud University is part of a broader effort to establish educational pathways in cultural and artistic fields, addressing the sector’s demand for qualified professionals and promoting national leadership in cultural professions.