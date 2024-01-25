Doha: Saudi Arabia booked an Asian Cup last-16 showdown with South Korea after a lively but goalless draw with Thailand on Thursday that clocked up four disallowed goals.

It sets up a clash between two of the tournament favourites and a managerial face-off between two legends of the European game in Roberto Mancini and Jurgen Klinsmann.

Mancini’s Saudi Arabia had already booked their place in the next round, as had Thailand, but Group F top spot was still up for grabs when they kicked off in Doha.

Cutting edge

Saudi Arabia, who won their opening two games, were undefeated in their last 12 matches against Thailand in all competitions, with 11 wins.

And they had a chance to take the lead early at the Education City Stadium when they got a penalty for a trip in the box.

But Abdullah Radif’s tame effort was saved by Saranon Anuin, making his tournament debut.

After that both sides had the ball in the net within two minutes of each other, but both were disallowed for offside.

Thailand added a third disallowed goal before half time, and the Saudis added a fourth after it.

In the 64th minute Mancini made a triple substitution which included the introduction of 16-year-old Talal Haji.

The Al Ittihad forward provided industry up front but not a cutting edge.

Creating chances

As the game wore on Saudi Arabia created plenty of chances but always found a Thai defender in the way.

Saudi Arabia’s next opponents, Klinsmann’s South Korea, finished second in Group E after conceding a last-minute equaliser in a madcap 3-3 draw with minnows Malaysia.

In the other Group F match, Oman drew 1-1 with Kyrgyzstan and finish third. Both sides were eliminated.