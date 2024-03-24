Dubai: Saudi Arabia has suspended in-person schooling in several education departments on Sunday due to the severe weather conditions sweeping across the kingdom.
The decision follows reports from the National Center of Meteorology warning of heavy rains and inclement weather.
Education departments in Riyadh, the Eastern Province, Shaqra, Dawadmi and Afif have announced the suspension of in-person classes for the day.
Instead, all male and female students, as well as school employees, will engage in distance learning via the approved Madrasati and Rawdati platforms.
Heavy thunderstorms and weather fluctuations have been experienced in the Saudi capital over the past two days, prompting warnings from the Civil Defense regarding the severe weather forecast for Sunday.
Videos circulating on social media captured the intensity of the rain, with footage showing cars navigating flooded streets in areas like Wadi Mawan Al Dilam, south of Riyadh.
Hailstorms have also been reported in various regions of Riyadh, impacting flight operations at King Khalid International Airport.
The National Center of Meteorology has forecasted moderate to heavy thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds, dust storms, and hail showers across several regions, including Asir, Al Baha, Mecca, and Riyadh.
Meanwhile, other regions including Qassim, Najran and Jazan are expected to experience light showers.