Dubai: Saudi Arabia has said the Grand Mosque in Mecca is being disinfected and sterilised 10 times a day by more than 4,000 workers, local media reported.
The Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques said it is very keen to provide a healthy and safe environment that helps worshippers perform their rituals, and is therefore disinfecting and sterialising the entire Grand Mosque 10 times a day by more than 4,000 workers.
The Presidency said it uses 130,000 litres of disinfectants and approximately 35,000 litres of sterilisation products to clean all surfaces and carpets. Additionally, the Grand Mosque was furnished with 25,000 carpets.
As many as 11 smart robots are also being used to sterilise the Grand Mosque.
The Presidency stresssed its keenness to harness artificial intelligence and interactive screens to serve worshipers and umrah performers.