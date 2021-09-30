Dubai: A six-year-old Saudi girl died on Wednesday after being bitten by a snake in the bathroom of her family’s home in Abha, southwest Saudi Arabia, local media reported.
The victim, Tamara Abdul Rahman, was first transferred to Asir Central Hospital, where her health condition deteriorated. She was then removed to the ICU where she was pronounced dead a while later.
The grieving father said they were shocked to know that a deadly reptile had sneaked into their house and entered the bathroom and killed his daughter. The victim had just resumed face-to-face classrroom learning. “She was happy to return to in-person learning at her school, but what to say, it is Allah’s wish,” he added.