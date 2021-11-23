Dubai: The headquarters of the GCC Unified Military Command was opened in Riyadh on Monday under the patronage of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The opening was attended by GCC Ministers of Defence and GCC Secretary-General Dr. Nayef Al Hajraf.
Al Hajraf extended the thanks and appreciation of the GCC leaders for their support and keenness to protect the GCC.
He also thanked King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, the Crown Prince and the Kingdom’s government for hosting the headquarters of the Unified Military Command.
Al Hajraf said the opening of the command’s headquarters comes as one of the most prominent military gains for the GCC, a message of peace that builds for the future, and a message of determination to protect GCC security, stability and gains with air, land and sea forces, plus air defences.
He underlined the importance of the unified command in dealing with the threats facing the region, adding that it is a deterrent to protect the Gulf against any foreign threat.
Meanwhile, the GCC Defence ministers held their 18th meeting on Monday at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Riyadh.
Al Hajraf praised the GCC ministers and Chiefs of Staff for supporting the unified command in carrying out its role in preserving the GCC.