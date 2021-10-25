Dubai: A Saudi engineer has become the owner of restaurant chain in the Kingdom after switching his career to a chef, local media reported.
First-time owner and restaurateur Ali Al Waeli, a former electrical engineer, wanted to realise his dream of becoming an owner of a chain of restaurants serving traditional Saudi dishes and pastries with modern touches.
His passion for making different dishes started when he was a child.
While the food is homey, the concept is sophisticated, a perfect blend of the owner’s passion and his engineering background. This was Al Wael’s dream that has come true after he succeeded in opening several eateries across the Kingdom.
Al Waeli had no formal background in the food industry before starting work on his own restaurant over seven years ago after finishing his university studies.
The leap from engineer to restaurateur was completely calculated and he knew it will take him some time to build a successful food business.
“Culinary is no less important than other specialities and is based on scientific grounds. I decided to enter the culinary field in 2014 after I obtained my degree,” Al Wael said.
He uses his culinary skills in creating new dishes, blending his creativity and food passion.