Dubai: Taxi passengers will be entitled to get a free trip after reaching their destination if the driver doesn't operate the fare meter during the trip, local media reported.
According to the Transport General Authority (TGA), taxi drivers must operate the fare meter and passengers can file a complaint against the any driver who does not on the unified call centre number (19929).
The TGA clarified that taxis must have several technical specifications, such as: e-payment devices; free internet; camera; tracking devices linked to 'Naql' portal; and receipt printers. An identification screen is optional.
Passengers can also file a complaint if the e-payment devices are not available in the taxi.
The authority emphasised that the permissible operational life of the car being used as a taxi must not exceed five years from the year of its manufacture.
As of July 12, 2022, taxi drivers and passenger transport apps will be required to wear the designated uniform, TGA said, adding that those who do not comply with the uniform will be subject to financial penalties.
Drivers who will be obligated to wear the designated uniforms include: public taxi drivers; airport taxi drivers; family taxi drivers; passenger transport apps drivers; and private taxi drivers.
It indicated that if passengers notice the driver not wearing the uniform, they take up the issue through the unified number (19929).