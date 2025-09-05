Saudi Arabia forecasts thunderstorms and hail to continue until end of next week

Heavy rain, high winds expected in Jazan, Asir, and Mecca as unsettled weather continues
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecast widespread unsettled weather on Friday, warning of thunderstorms, hail, and dust storms in several parts of the Kingdom, with conditions expected to persist into next week.
The report said moderate thunderstorms accompanied by hail and strong winds are likely over parts of Jazan and Asir, with lighter rain anticipated across the southern areas of the Eastern Province, as well as in Najran and Al Baha.
Fog is also expected to form along coastal areas of Tabuk and the Eastern Province. On the coastal road leading to Jazan, visibility may drop to near zero due to dust-raising winds.
Maritime conditions are also forecast to worsen. In the Red Sea, surface winds could reach up to 55 kilometers per hour in the south, driving waves higher than two meters, with seas ranging from moderate to rough under thunderstorm clouds.
The Arabian Gulf is expected to see northwesterly winds in the north and shifting conditions in the central and southern parts, with wave heights of up to 1.5 meters.
Looking ahead, the NCM said Saudi numerical weather models point to continued rainfall of varying intensity through the end of next week.
Areas most affected will include Asir, Al Baha, and Mecca, with lighter to moderate showers possible in the Eastern Province, Riyadh, Jazan, Hail, Medina, and Najran.
The centre urged residents to monitor official forecasts and follow safety instructions issued by authorities.
