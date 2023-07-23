Cairo: First flights carrying foreign Muslims planning to undertake Umrah or minor pilgrimage have landed at the Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Airport in the Saudi city of Medina.
The new season of Umrah got underway in Saudi Arabia last week timed with the start of the new Islamic Hijri year.
Saudi passport authorities said their personnel at the airport finalised entry procedures for the pilgrims with ease and comfort.
There were no details about the numbers or nationalities of the early pilgrim arrivals in Medina, home to the Prophet’s Mosque, Islam’s second holiest site.
They will later head to Mecca to undertake Umrah rites at the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest place.
Saudi Arabia expects around 10 million Muslims from abroad to do Umrah during the new season.
Muslims, who cannot physically and financially afford the annual Hajj pilgrimage, go to Saudi Arabia to undertake Umrah.
In recent months, Saudi Arabia has unveiled a host of facilities for overseas Muslims to come to the country to do Umrah.
Muslims holding different types of entry visas such as the personal, visit and tourist visas are allowed to undertake Umrah and visit Al Rawda Al Sharifa, where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is located at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina after booking an e-appointment.
Saudi authorities have extended the Umrah visa from 30 days to 90 and allowed holders to enter the kingdom via all land, air and sea outlets and leave from any airport. The kingdom has also announced that expatriates residing in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries are eligible to apply for a tourist visa, regardless of their profession, and be able to perform Umrah.