Cairo: The family of a Saudi teen killed in a fight at a school has pardoned his rival classmate, a relative has said.
Earlier this week, a 15-year-old student, identified as Abdullah bin Ayash, died during the brawl with a colleague at their school in the Saudi city of Jeddah, an incident that prompted security and education authorities to open probes.
“The family of the student involved in the incident offered condolences. I was informed at the mourning ceremony of pardoning their son for Allah’s sake,” Abdullah bin Ayash, a real-estate expert related to the victim’s family tweeted, according to Okaz newspaper.
During the fight on Sunday at the Granada Intermediate School, the victim’s head had hit a desk, Okaz earlier reported.
His classmates attempted to provide first aid to him, but he had already suffered from head bleeding resulting in his death, the paper added. The cause of the violence was not clear.
The dead student was buried in Jeddah on Tuesday as the incident grabbed attention of local media.
Education authorities in Jeddah opened an administrative inquiry into the incident as there was reportedly no teacher on hand inside the classroom when the fight erupted.