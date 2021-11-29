Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced it will automatically extend the validity of residency permits (iqama) and exit and re-entry visas without charging any fees until January 31, 2022, local media reported.
According to the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat), expats from countries facing travel ban will be able to benefit from this initiative taken in line with the implementation of the directives of King Salman, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The extension will not apply to expats who are fully vaccinated within the Kingdom before their departure on exit and re-entry visas. The King’s directive also includes extending the validity of visit visas issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for visitors who are outside the Kingdom and who are from countries facing travel bans because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Jawazat stated the extension will be carried out automatically in cooperation with the National Information Centre without the need to personally visit any Jawazat departments.