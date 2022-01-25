Cairo: Saudi authorities have started extending validity of iqamas (residency permits), re-entry and visa visits automatically without any fees until March 31, local media reported.
The step comes in implementation of directives from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz.
The extension applies iqamas and exit/ re-entry visas of expatriates who are staying outside the kingdom in countries with which travel has been suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak, except for those who received one dose of the anti-virus vaccines in Saudi Arabia before their departure on re-entry visas.
The validity of visit visas, issued by the Saudi Foreign Ministry, is also extended for foreigners who are outside the kingdom and belong to the countries with which travel is banned due to COVID-19.
The extension is conducted automatically without the need to show up personally at the General Directorate of Passports offices or the Saudi missions abroad.
The move is part of Saudi efforts to address repercussions of the global pandemic and mitigate its economic and financial fallout.
Saudi Arabia hosts a large foreign community.