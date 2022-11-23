Cairo: Saudi police in the capital Riyadh had arrested five expatriates over involvement in criminal acts of robbing freight trucks of their goods, the kingdom’s Public Security Department has said.
The suspects, all Egyptian nationals, used to monitor trucks parked along highways and seize their goods, the department added on Twitter.
No official estimates were given of the overall value of the plundered goods.
“They were arrested. Legal procedures were taken against them includ-ing referral to public prosecution,” the department said without further details.
Saudi Arabia is hosting a large community of migrant workers.