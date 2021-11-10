Cairo: Saudi police said they had arrested a Yemeni expatriate for having allegedly set ablaze 100 beehives owned by a Saudi after a dispute between the two men.
The incident took place in Saudi Arabia’s south-western region of Jazan.
A spokesman for the local police said the suspected arsonist had been arrested and referred to public prosecution. No details were immediately available on the nature of the cited dispute or the value of the resulting damage.
The Interior Ministry posted footage of the beehives after they were torched, showing them mostly charred.
Jazan is famous for beehives and quality honey. Saudi Arabia produces more than 5,000 tons of honey per year.