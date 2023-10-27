Cairo: A Saudi government platform launched this week a set of new services as part of efforts on transition to digital time-saving services and make them easily accessible to the public.
The new services made available via the Interior Minister’s electronic platform Absher include transfer of car ownership among family members, the issuance of a car driving licence from showrooms, the transfer of a motorcycle ownership and the issuance of a motorcycle driving licence and renewal of an upgraded driving licence.
The services, launched by chief of General Security Lt. Gen Mohammed Al Basami, come through partnership between security authorities with the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence (SDAIA) and the International Information Centre.
In 2013, the kingdom’s Interior Ministry launched the Absher app, which gives Saudi citizens and foreign residents access to a variety of government services. The scope of the services has since largely expanded, including applying for jobs and renewing passports, residency cards and driving licences. The digital transition in the kingdom has picked up pace since the global pandemic.
Last November, the Saudi Ministry of Justice introduced 11 new judicial e-services into Najiz, bringing to over 150 the total services available through the portal.
The services included verifying attorney’s law practice licence, checking the validity of powers of attorney during litigation, and viewing attachments on Najiz, the official Saudi news agency SPA reported.
Saudi Arabia, a country of around 32.2 million people, is home to a large community of migrant workers.