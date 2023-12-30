Cairo: The exit/re-entry visas issued for expatriates in Saudi Arabia can be cancelled via the employer’s account on a government electronic platform, according to Saudi authorities.
The Saudi General Directorate of Passports said that the cancellation of this type of visa is conducted via the Absher platform linked to the employer and that the issuance fees are non-refundable.
The Directorate has also urged expatriates to make use of its services available on Absher instead of having to visit its offices as part of digital transformation.
These services include issuing and renewing the iqama or the residency permit, issuing the exit/re-entry visa and the final exit visa.
Saudi authorities have recently introduced a set of facilities for expatriates.
Foreign residents leaving on exit/re-entry visas can now return to Saudi Arabia until the last day of their valid visas.
The General Directorate of Passports in August said exit/re-entry visa holders can also have their visas extended electronically while they are outside Saudi Arabia after paying related fees via the Absher platform or Muqeem portal.
Authorities pointed out that the expatriate’s passport should be valid for at least 90 days for issuing the exit/re-entry, and 60 days for issuing the final exit visa.
However, it is not permissible to convert the exit/re-entry visa into a final exit visa if the beneficiary is outside the kingdom.
Saudi Arabia hosts a large community of migrant workers.
Foreigners make up around 13.4 million or 41.5 per cent of Saudi Arabia’s overall population of 32.2 million, according to official figures.