Cairo: An eye doctor has caused six patients to lose sight due to blunders during cataract operations, according to a local newspaper.
Al Watan newspaper said it has got documents proving that the unnamed doctor had made “grave” mistakes in the operations at a private hospital in the central region of Al Qassim, causing some patients to suffer loss of sight and damage to the cornea.
The kingdom’s Sharia health authority has issued compensation rulings in favour of some of the harmed patients, the paper added, without giving specific figures.
The rulings were issued after the doctor’s blunders had been proven and for conducting operations that did not conform to medical norms, it said.
The region’s health authorities said in a statement it had taken the necessary legal procedures and referred related complaints to the Sharia health authority in charge of looking into medical blunders.
The Sharia health agency ‘’issues the appropriate decisions in line with the health practice system and private health institution system,’ it added.