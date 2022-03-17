Cairo: The Federation of Saudi Chambers of Commerce has denied reports it had allowed restaurants in the kingdom to serve food during the day of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
“The federation clarifies that it has not issued any circulars pertaining to operation of restaurants in the daylight of the sacred month of Ramadan,” the body said on its twitter.
“To avoid rumours, the federation’s news is published on its official website and affiliated accounts on social media networking,” it added.
During Ramadan, a lunar month expected to start on April 2 this year, Muslims observe fasting from dawn to dusk.
Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, bans eating, drinking and smoking in public in the Ramadan daylight.
Citizens and expatriates are expected to abstain from eating, drinking, smoking or chewing gum in public in respect of fasting Muslims’ feelings. Foreign offenders can face deportation.