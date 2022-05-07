Dubai: The Saudi Public Prosecution has warned the public against trafficking, manufacturing or smuggling explosives and fireworks, which is considered a crime in the Kingdom, local media reported.
The Public Prosecution said that whoever smuggles explosives, manufactures or is involved in trafficking them into the Kingdom, the perpetrator will face an imprisonment for a period not exceeding 6 months, and a fine not exceeding SR100,000, or one of these two penalties.
The Public Prosecution has also warned that it is prohibited to possess any firearm or its ammunition without obtaining a license permitting its possession.
The Public Prosecution noted that it is also forbidden to use the licensed weapon or to carry and possess it for a purpose other than the purpose for which the applicant has requested the license.
In addition, it is also not allowed to give a licensed weapon to any stranger who is not allowed to use a weapon, as well as it is forbidden that others use weapons as a result of negligence.
The Public Prosecution has also prohibited the use of firearms in public places or events. The Public Prosecution affirmed that these acts are among the major crimes that warrant arrest.