Dubai: Saudi Arabia has instructed a contractor to re-asphalt the airport road in Medina at his own expenses following the detection of defects in the asphalting works, Okaz newspaper reported.
The Mayoralty of Medina said that the contractor has been obliged to carry out the re-asphalting works in accordance with the approved technical conditions and specifications.
It added that several defects in the asphalting implementation works were discovered by its teams during follow-up and field monitoring, and hence the contractor was asked to remove the surface layer of asphalt and to re-implement the works in accordance with the approved technical specifications.
The mayoralty further said that the decision comes in the framework of following up on the implementation of projects to ensure contractors adopt the quality standards and technical specifications in all implemented projects.