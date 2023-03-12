Stock - Saudi economy / Riyadh skyline
Riyadh skyline. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Dubai: The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development is considering extending the weekend to three days, according to local newspaper Al Madina.

In response to an inquiry on Twitter, the ministry stated that it is currently studying the labour system and reviewing regulations to increase job creation and make the market more attractive to local and international investments.

The UAE was the first country in the GCC to change its two-day weekend system. Effective from 1st January 2022, the UAE Government adopted a new four-and-a-half-day working week, with Monday to Thursday workdays starting at 7:30 am and ending at 3:30 pm, and Friday working hours from 7:30 am to 12 noon.

Meanwhile, Oman is also said to be considering a three-day weekend. An official at the Ministry of Labour clarified that the decision on this issue falls under the jurisdiction of the Council of Ministers, and there is no objection to studying this proposal and putting it up for discussion.