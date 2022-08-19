Dubai: Children under the age of 12 will no longer be required to get an insurance against COVID-19 for traveling outside Saudi Arabia, local media reported.
The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) confirmed yesterday that children under the age of 12 are not required to obtain an insurance policy against coronavirus for travelling abroad.
Jawazat also emphasised that the validity of passport for Saudis planning to travel to non-Arab countries must be more than six months, while the validity of the passport should be more than three months if the destination was to Arab countries.
Clarifying the health requirements for Saudis travelling outside the Kingdom, Jawazat said citizens must be vaccinated with three doses unless eight months have not yet passed after taking the second dose.
There will be exemptions for those groups who have been excused on medical grounds as per the status on the Tawakkalna application.
The Jawazat stated that those under the age groups of 16 and 12 are required two doses of the vaccine.