Dubai: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that the cheapest Hajj package for domestic pilgrims will cost SR10,238, local media reported.
According to the ministry there are three Hajj packages. The first package (Hospitality 2 Camps) costs SR10,238; the second package (Hospitality Upgraded Camps) is priced at SR13,043 and the third package (Hospitality Towers) costs SR14,737.
The ministry said that the prices do not include transportation fees from the pilgrims’ city to Mecca. Value-added tax (VAT) is not included as well.
On Friday, the Ministry opened the registration for domestic pilgrims who are less than 65, have a valid residence permit and wish to perform Hajj in the current season, with birth dates starting from 1957.
The ministry said that priority will be given to those who have not previously performed Hajj and are fully immunised as per the status in the “Tawakkalna” app.
The ministry said that registration could be obtained via the electronic a weblink (https://localhaj.haj.gov.sa) or through the “Eatmarna” app.
Those interested in preforming Hajj can review all programmes for domestic pilgrims, and choose the appropriate one, and service providing companies and institutions, which the beneficiaries wish to contract electronically, easily and conveniently, around the clock.
The “Eatmarna” app allows the pilgrims to review all available packages or through the electronic tracking, create a list of preferred packages and choose from them, add companions, as well as ensure that all the registrants’ data, immunisation status, and requirements are met, and in case of falling short of any of the requirements, the applicant will be excluded electronically.