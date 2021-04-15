Dubai: Saudi Arabia voiced its concern over Iran’s announcement of ramping up uranium enrichment, calling on the international community to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, local media said on Wednesday.
Saudi Arabia called on Iran to avoid escalation, threatening the region’s security and stability and to engage seriously in the current negotiations.
“Iran must carry out its nuclear programme under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency in a way that achieves security and stability in the region and the world and prevents the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction,” Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said in a statement.
The statement comes after Tehran announced that it would ramp up its uranium enrichment to 60 per cent purity following an apparent attack on its Natanz nuclear site over the weekend.
The Kingdom underlined the importance of the international community reaching an agreement that strengthens monitoring and control measures and prevents Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons or developing the necessary capabilities, taking into account the deep concern of countries in the region.