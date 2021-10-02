Cairo: Saudi customs officers have thwarted an attempt to smuggle over 12 million Captagon drug pills, which were hidden inside a coca shipment at the Jeddah port, the Saudi news agency SPA has reported.
The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) said that the illicit haul had been elaborately concealed in the consignment.
Coordination was made with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control and recipients of the seized haul were arrested, ZATCA added without saying how many suspects were detained.
Last August, ZATCA officers foiled two major smuggling attempts of drugs at the Jeddah port, SPA reported.
They included 8.7 million Captagon pills also hidden inside a coca shipment while the second attempt included 1.6 million pills, which were stashed away on the floor of a truck.
In July, Saudi authorities thwarted an attempt to smuggle about 2.1 million Captagon pills at a border crossing. The haul was found hidden inside a shipment of tomato paste at Al Hadaitha crossing in northern Saudi Arabia.
Drug smuggling and trafficking is an offence punishable by up to death in Saudi Arabia.