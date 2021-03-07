Abu Dhabi: A video, trending on social media showed a burglar attempting to break into a house in Saudi Arabia through a window while a young student was attending an online class.
The horrifying moment was caught on her webcam while she was home alone.
In the video, the girl named Rahaf was heard seeking help from her classmates and her teacher after seeing an intruder attempting to break in.
Her teacher and classmates swiftly unmuted themselves and alerted a mum of a classmate of the attempted robbery that was taking place.
Brave woman
The mum rushed to Rahaf’s home and was heard telling her she was at the door. The brave woman presumably caught the intruder and was heard calling him names before calling the police.
Sabq online newspaper contacted the media spokesperson of the Hail region police, Captain Tariq Al Nassar, and with Hail Education Department’s Spokesman Abdullah Faihan Al Shammari, who stated that the clip was transferred to the relevant departments on both sides to verify the matter.