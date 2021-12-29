Cairo: Surgeons in a Saudi hospital removed a bracelet from the bowels of a six-year-old child after he had swallowed the object, a local newspaper has said.
The boy had been brought to the King Abdulaziz Hospital in the Red Sea city of Jeddah suffering from severe pains in the stomach, news portal Sabq reported.
He was X-rayed and showed to have a strange object, identified as a bracelet, in the bowels.
A medical team, led by pediatric surgeon Omar Mansur, performed an operation that lasted more than two hours on the boy during which the bracelet was removed.
Damaged parts of the bowels were also removed.
The child is reported in stable condition in the hospital.