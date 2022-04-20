Cairo: Volunteers rescued an 11-year-old boy who had been trapped inside an underground reservoir in the Afif governorate in central Saudi Arabia after he went missing for two days, a local newspaper reported.
The child’s family had reported his disappearance since Sunday morning from the house, prompting a search operation joined by dozens of volunteers, news portal Sabq said.
The boy was found stuck inside an under-construction dry reservoir.
The volunteer, who rescued the child, said he had been alerted to his location by cries coming from inside the reservoir while the rescuer was passing by a building being constructed.
The man said he had dropped a rope to the child - who held onto it - and hauled him up.
Security agencies were alerted about the incident and transported the child to a local hospital. The boy is reported in good health. It was not clear who the boy had got stuck inside the reservoir.
Saudi authorities intensified a campaign to backfill abandoned wells following the death in Morocco of five-year-old boy who was trapped in a 32-metre well for five days in February, an incident that grabbed global attention.