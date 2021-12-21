Cairo: Booster shots against COVID-19 are available in Saudi Arabia after three months from receiving the second jab of a vaccine against the disease, the kingdom’s Health Ministry said.
The ministry added that reserving an appointment for the booster shot is now available after three months from getting the second dose as part of measures against new variants of COVID-19 including the Omicron.
Over 48 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered in the kingdom since December last year when mass inoculation kicked off there, according to the ministry’s figures.
They included 24.8 million first dose, 22.9 million second dose and 588,810 boosters, a breakdown has shown.
Earlier this month, an official source at the Saudi Interior Ministry said that beginning of February 1, receiving the booster shot will be necessary for maintaining the status of full immunisation shown on the health app “Tawakkalna” for everyone aged 18 and above who got the second dose eight months ago.
Later, the health authorities cut down the period to three months as a preventive measure against the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Full immunisation is mandatory for accessing public and private institutions in the kingdom.
The COVID-19 curve has recently shown an upward trend in Saudi Arabia after months of a marked decline. Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia confirmed its first Omicron case.