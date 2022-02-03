Dubai: Saudi citizens will not be allowed to travel abroad unless they have received a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine three months after taking the second dose, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday.
“Starting February 9, Saudis will be required to be fully vaccinated with a booster shot taken three months after the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, to travel outside the Kingdom,” an official source at the ministry said.
The measure applies only to Saudi citizens. The booster shot is available for those who completed three months after getting the second dose.
Exempted from the new rule are people under the age of 16 and those who appear under the exempt category status on the Tawakkalna app, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
All passengers coming to the Kingdom must present a negative PCR or antigen test report within 48 hours of departure or arrival in the Kingdom. Those under eight years are exempt from the testing condition.
Citizens who test positive for COVID-19 can enter the Kingdom without the need for a negative PCR test if seven days have lapsed from the date of the positive test, provided that the traveller is inoculated with the necessary vaccine doses that are approved by the Kingdom.
If the Kingdom-inbound passenger is not appropriately vaccinated as approved by Saudi Arabia, then 10 days must pass before entering the Kingdom.