Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced a ban on people working outdoors between noon and 3pm starting June 15, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The decision by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development will go into effect on June 15 and continue until September 15, to safeguard the health and safety of workers during the hot summer months.
The ministry called on employers to outline working hours and implement the decision to limit injuries and diseases, and to also improve the productivity of employees.
Violations of the decision can be reported through the unified customer service number 19911 or through the ministry’s mobile app.
Employees and employers can find more information on the procedures for worker health and vocational safety on the ministry’s website.