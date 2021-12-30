Dubai: Saudi authorities have thwarted an attempt to smuggle more than one million Amphetamine pills hidden in coffee beans packages, Saudi media reported.
Major Ahmad Al Najidi, Spokesperson of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, said on Wednesday: “We succeeded in foiling an attempt to smuggle and circulate 1,070,000 Amphetamine pills into the Kingdom through Dammam port. The pills were hidden in packages of coffee beans.”
The attempt was thwarted in coordination with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority. the operation led to the arrests of six suspects, including four Saudis and two Yemenis, he added. They were arrested in Dammam and referred to the public prosecution. They have been remainded in police custody pending further investigation.