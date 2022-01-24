Dubai: A Pakistani expat has been arrested in Riyadh for running a prostitution ring exploiting runaway housemaids, local media reported.
An official source at the Public Prosecution said that the arrest was made after an order was issued by the Attorney General Sheikh Saud Al Muajab following a video clip that went viral on the social media.
The Public Prosecution said it is taking the necessary legal measures against the suspect and the case will be referred to the competent criminal court.
According to reports, a video clip went viral on social media, showing a Pakistani national allegedly running a prostitution ring. The clip showed sexual exploitation of a number of housemaids who had run away from their sponsors’ homes in Riyadh.
A source close to the case said the Public Prosecution will plead for awarding him the maximum penalty under the anti-rrafficking law, and the penalties include imprisonment for a period of 15 years or fine of up to SR1 million or of both.
The court may award more stringent penalties in accordance with Article 4 of the Law, the source added.