Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture on Monday announced the renaming of Arabic coffee to Saudi coffee in all restaurants and coffee shops across the Kingdom, local media reported.
The move, announced by the Ministry of Culture, is implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce to serve national targets.
It is part of the “Year of Saudi Coffee” initiative to celebrate the drink as aa cultural element that expresses the Saudi identity and reflects Saudis’ relations with their unique coffee as well as the tradition of its preparation and serving.
The Ministry of Culture named 2022 as the “Year of Saudi Coffee” under the Quality of Life Programme in line with the Saudi Vision 2030. The Year of Saudi Coffee is a national initiative that seeks to celebrate Saudi coffee through a wide array of programmes, events and competitions.
The ministry and the Culinary Arts Commission will organise a line-up of events throughout the year in partnership with public, semi-public and private sector institutions, restaurants and hotels, coffee shops and roasters and individuals concerned with Saudi coffee in terms of planting, preparing and serving coffee.