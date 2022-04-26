Dubai: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has approved the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6-11 as part of its ongoing efforts to combat the pandemic in the Kingdom.
The authority approved Moderna for children in an effort to expand the scope of the population eligible for vaccination, a move that is expected to provide protection against COVID-19 to wider age groups.
The approval comes at a time when the Kingdom is largely recovering from the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Saudi Arabia is looking to further re-integrate its younger population into public life while ensuring their utmost safety and security.
The projected downtick in infection rates amongst the vaccine’s new target group will help ensure safer school environment and reduce transmission within each child’s larger family unit.
Moderna, which is given in two doses, was first approved in Saudi Arabia in July 2021 for people aged 18 and above.